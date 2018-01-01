We Wrocławiu w sylwestrową noc spłonęły 2 auta, ogień uszkodził siedem. Tymczasem na tym parkingu spłonęło ponad 1400

Pożar strawił ponad 1400 aut.
Pożar strawił ponad 1400 aut. Fot. Twitter / @lpoolcouncil
Ta noc przejdzie do historii nie tylko powodu Sylwestra w Zakopanem. Aż 21 strażackich zastępów walczyło z pożarem na parkingu samochodów w Liverpoolu. Ogień zniszczył ponad 1400 aut. Powodu do zadowolenia nie mają też kierowcy z Wrocławia.

Zabawa fajerwerkami skończyła się niefortunnie dla właścicieli samochodów we Wrocławiu. Tam spłonęły dwa auta, kolejne siedem zostało uszkodzonych. Ale to nic przy tym, co się wydarzyło w Liverpoolu. Na piętrowym parkingu Echo Arena wybuchł pożar. Konieczna była ewakuacja lokatorów pobliskich domów. Zdaniem policji ogień został zaprószony przypadkiem w jednym z aut. Natychmiast objął kolejne. Spłonęło ponad 1400 samochodów.
Z żywiołem walczyło 21 strażackich zastępów.
W pobliskiej hali widowiskowej miały odbyć się pokazy koni – Liverpool International Horse. Pożar pokrzyżował plany organizatorom.
