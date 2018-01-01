We Wrocławiu w sylwestrową noc spłonęły 2 auta, ogień uszkodził siedem. Tymczasem na tym parkingu spłonęło ponad 1400

Z żywiołem walczyło 21 strażackich zastępów.
If your car was at the @EchoArena car park last night - please do not call @MerseyPolice - instead call your insurance company and quote incident number: MP-20171231-0650. Thanks, we appreciate this is a difficult situation but the police cannot assist with your vehicle. pic.twitter.com/fwRCYwcTVh— Liverpool Council (@lpoolcouncil) 1 stycznia 2018
W pobliskiej hali widowiskowej miały odbyć się pokazy koni – Liverpool International Horse. Pożar pokrzyżował plany organizatorom.
President of the International Horse Show has praised the emergency services and people of Liverpool who offered help to those stranded after a fire in the Echo Arena car park. Nina Barbour said all the horses were safe and her thoughts were with those who've lost possessions pic.twitter.com/dPpjA4Yegt— ITV Granada Reports (@GranadaReports) 1 stycznia 2018
