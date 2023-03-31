Metallica pokazała tytułowy kawałek z nowej płyty. "72 Seasons" ma moc

Premiera nowej płyty Metalliki zbliża się wielkimi krokami. Legendy thrash metalu właśnie pokazały tytułowy kawałek. Wcześniej zespół podzielił się już trzema kawałkami – zaprezentowane właśnie "72 Seasons" jest z nich najmocniejsze.

Metallica pokazała nowy kawałek "72 Seasons". Fot. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Metallica wyda swój jedenasty album studyjny "72 Seasons" 14 kwietnia 2023 roku.

Zespół właśnie pokazał tytułowy kawałek z płyty.

Wcześniej legendy thrash metalu pokazały takie utwory, jak: "If Darkness Had a Son", "Screaming Suicide" oraz "Lux Æterna".

Nowy singiel "72 Seasons"

Premiera "72 Seasons", czyli jedenastego albumu studyjnego Metalliki zapowiedziana jest na 14 kwietnia 2023 roku. Zespół właśnie pokazał czwarty i jednocześnie tytułowy kawałek (wraz z teledyskiem) z płyty. Wcześniej legendy thrash metalu pokazały takie utwory, jak "If Darkness Had a Son", "Screaming Suicide" oraz "Lux Æterna".

Kawałek został napisany przez Hetfielda, Ulricha i Hammeta. Jego tekst prezentuje się następująco:

Feeding on the wrath of man

Shot down, traumatic

Time haunted by the past

Long gone, dogmatic

Although the die is cast

Shot down, volcanic

But what is gone is gone and done

Look back, psychotic

No chance before this life began

Staring into black light

Dominating birthright

Wrath of man

Leaching through, split in two

Wrath of man

Crash into point of view

Wrath of man

Violence, inheritance

Wrath of man

Thrive upon, feeding on

Seventy-two seasons gone

Feeding on the wrath of man

Shoot back, erratic

Mad seasons take their toll

New mask, chaotic

Completely lost control

Shoot back, fanatic

Wither under looming shadow cast

Slip back, narcotic

Blinded by the ashes of the past

Staring into black light

Choking on the stage fright

Wrath of man

Leaching through, split in two

Wrath of man

Crash into point of view

Wrath of man

Violence, inhеritance

Wrath of man

Thrive upon, feeding on

Seventy-two seasons gone

Piercing through, cut in two

Polarize

Point of view crash into

Paralyze

Feeding on the wrath of man

Man down, barbaric

Quick fire machine gun thoughts

Deep seed, stigmatic

Some have and some have not

Man down, demonic

No mercy from the ghost within

Turn back, hypnotic

There's breathing out, but not back in

Staring into black light

Permanently midnight

Wrath of man

Leaching through, split in two

Wrath of man

Crash into point of view

Wrath of man

Violence, inheritance

Wrath of man

Thrive upon, feeding on

Seventy-two seasons gone

Feeding on the wrath of man

Skandalicznie wysokie ceny na koncert Metalliki w Polsce

Przypomnijmy, że Metallica zagra w Polsce w 2024 roku dwa koncerty: jeden 05 lipca, a drugi 7 lipca. Oba odbędą się na PGE Narodowym w Warszawie. Skandal wywołały jednak ceny biletów.

Przedsprzedaż podwójnych wejściówek rozpoczęła się już pod koniec listopada 2022 roku. Oferta skierowana była wtedy jedynie do klientów banku Citi Handlowy. Ceny wyglądały następująco:

Płyta GA: 1235 zł;

Snake PIT: 2875 zł;

Trybuny: od 430 do 1380 zł.

Oficjalna sprzedaż rozpoczęła się 2 grudnia. Fani nie kryli wtedy oburzenia w komentarzach na profilu Live Nation, które jest oficjalnym dystrybutorem biletów.

"Przegięli z ceną i zmuszenie od razu do kupna biletu na dwa koncerty to średnia zagrywka. Tak jak ich zawsze lubiłem, tak teraz jestem zniesmaczony. Cena samych biletów dla dwóch to 2500 zł plus noclegi" – czytamy w jednym z komentarzy. "Cztery tysiące złotych za snake pit. Jak w zestawie nielimitowany koks i całonocne chlanie z zespołem, to uczciwa cena. W innym wypadku - nieśmieszny żart" – napisał ktoś inny.