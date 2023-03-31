Metallica pokazała tytułowy kawałek z nowej płyty. "72 Seasons" ma moc

Premiera "72 Seasons", czyli jedenastego albumu studyjnego Metalliki zapowiedziana jest na 14 kwietnia 2023 roku. Zespół właśnie pokazał czwarty i jednocześnie tytułowy kawałek (wraz z teledyskiem) z płyty. Wcześniej legendy thrash metalu pokazały takie utwory, jak "If Darkness Had a Son", "Screaming Suicide" oraz "Lux Æterna".
Kawałek został napisany przez Hetfielda, Ulricha i Hammeta. Jego tekst prezentuje się następująco:
Feeding on the wrath of man
Shot down, traumatic
Time haunted by the past
Long gone, dogmatic
Although the die is cast
Shot down, volcanic
But what is gone is gone and done
Look back, psychotic
No chance before this life began
Staring into black light
Dominating birthright
Wrath of man
Leaching through, split in two
Wrath of man
Crash into point of view
Wrath of man
Violence, inheritance
Wrath of man
Thrive upon, feeding on
Seventy-two seasons gone
Feeding on the wrath of man
Shoot back, erratic
Mad seasons take their toll
New mask, chaotic
Completely lost control
Shoot back, fanatic
Wither under looming shadow cast
Slip back, narcotic
Blinded by the ashes of the past
Staring into black light
Choking on the stage fright
Wrath of man
Leaching through, split in two
Wrath of man
Crash into point of view
Wrath of man
Violence, inhеritance
Wrath of man
Thrive upon, feeding on
Seventy-two seasons gone
Piercing through, cut in two
Polarize
Point of view crash into
Paralyze
Feeding on the wrath of man
Man down, barbaric
Quick fire machine gun thoughts
Deep seed, stigmatic
Some have and some have not
Man down, demonic
No mercy from the ghost within
Turn back, hypnotic
There's breathing out, but not back in
Staring into black light
Permanently midnight
Wrath of man
Leaching through, split in two
Wrath of man
Crash into point of view
Wrath of man
Violence, inheritance
Wrath of man
Thrive upon, feeding on
Seventy-two seasons gone
Feeding on the wrath of man
Przypomnijmy, że Metallica zagra w Polsce w 2024 roku dwa koncerty: jeden 05 lipca, a drugi 7 lipca. Oba odbędą się na PGE Narodowym w Warszawie. Skandal wywołały jednak ceny biletów.
Przedsprzedaż podwójnych wejściówek rozpoczęła się już pod koniec listopada 2022 roku. Oferta skierowana była wtedy jedynie do klientów banku Citi Handlowy. Ceny wyglądały następująco:
Oficjalna sprzedaż rozpoczęła się 2 grudnia. Fani nie kryli wtedy oburzenia w komentarzach na profilu Live Nation, które jest oficjalnym dystrybutorem biletów.
"Przegięli z ceną i zmuszenie od razu do kupna biletu na dwa koncerty to średnia zagrywka. Tak jak ich zawsze lubiłem, tak teraz jestem zniesmaczony. Cena samych biletów dla dwóch to 2500 zł plus noclegi" – czytamy w jednym z komentarzy. "Cztery tysiące złotych za snake pit. Jak w zestawie nielimitowany koks i całonocne chlanie z zespołem, to uczciwa cena. W innym wypadku - nieśmieszny żart" – napisał ktoś inny.