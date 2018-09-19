Słynne maskotki wychodzą z szafy. Scenarzysta "Ulicy Sezamkowej" ujawnił, że Bert i Ernie to geje

Zdaniem Marka Saltzmana Bert i Ernie z ulicy Sezamkowej się parą gejów.
Zdaniem Marka Saltzmana Bert i Ernie z ulicy Sezamkowej się parą gejów. Fot. ABC7 / Twitter
Scenarzysta "Ulicy Sezamkowej" przyznał w wywiadzie, że wątek Berta i Ernie'ego oparł na historii własnej relacji z filmowcem Arnoldem Glassmanem. Homoseksualizm popularnych pluszowych bohaterów od dawna był tematem dyskusji fanów.

– I zawsze bez ukrytego celu czułem, że oni byli parą – powiedział Mark Saltzman w wywiadzie dla portalu Queerty. Jego zdaniem tych postaci nie da się osadzić w innym kontekście. Scenarzysta pracował przy serialu od 1984 roku i zawsze traktował relację Berta i Erniego jako związek pary kochanków.
Jednak Frank Oz – oryginalny twórca postaci Berta i Erniego – zadaje kłam rewelacjom Saltzmana. "Cieszę się, że Mark Saltzman tak myśli. Oczywiście, że nie są. Jednak po co w ogóle takie pytania?" – napisał na swoim Twitterze.

Wygląda więc na to, że każdy musi zdecydować sam, kim dla niego są Bert i Ernie.

Źródło: "Independent", "Queerty"
