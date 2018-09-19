Słynne maskotki wychodzą z szafy. Scenarzysta "Ulicy Sezamkowej" ujawnił, że Bert i Ernie to geje

Jednak Frank Oz – oryginalny twórca postaci Berta i Erniego – zadaje kłam rewelacjom Saltzmana. "Cieszę się, że Mark Saltzman tak myśli. Oczywiście, że nie są. Jednak po co w ogóle takie pytania?" – napisał na swoim Twitterze.
It seems Mr. Mark Saltzman was asked if Bert & Ernie are gay. It's fine that he feels they are. They're not, of course. But why that question? Does it really matter? Why the need to define people as only gay? There's much more to a human being than just straightness or gayness.— Frank Oz (@TheFrankOzJam) 18 września 2018
Wygląda więc na to, że każdy musi zdecydować sam, kim dla niego są Bert i Ernie.
Źródło: "Independent", "Queerty"