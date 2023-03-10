Miley Cyrus wydała nową piosenkę "River". Tym razem nie śpiewa o byłym mężu

O inspiracjach stojących za piosenką "River", artystka opowiedziała w dokumencie "Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)", który jest dostępny na platformie Disney+.
– To był czas w moim życiu, w którym przechodziłam wiele emocjonalnie i osobiście –wyznała wokalistka. – Wszystkie moje piosenki ewoluują. Mogą zacząć się od tego, co było dla mnie problematyczne, po prostu wydawało mi się, że to kwietniowy deszcz, który nigdy nie przestanie padać, a potem zaczął padać deszcz miłości – opowiadała.
– "River" to piosenka na ten moment, gdy po prostu potrzebujemy potańczenia na parkiecie – stwierdziła Cyrus. – Mówię tak, bo nie chcą, żebym mówiła o fakcie, że jest ona o [cenzura]. Jest cholernie sprośna – powiedziała na koniec artystka.
Tekst "River" prezentuje się następująco:
I got a new dress just to meet you downtown
Can you walk me through the park just to show it off?
I can pull my hair back in that tight way that you like
If you wrap me in your arms and never stop
Heart beats so loud that it's drownin’ me out
Livin' in an April shower
You're pourin’ down, baby, drown me out (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
You're just like a river (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
You're just like a river (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
You go on forever
You're just like a river
Blowing bubbles in the bath, I can't stop from thinking lately
You could be the one, have the honor of my babies
Hope they have your eyes and that crooked smile
Was a desert 'fore I met you, I was in a drought
Heart beats so loud that it's drownin' me out
Livin’ in an April shower
You’re pourin' down, baby, drown me out (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
You might also like
You’re just like a river (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
You're just like a river (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
You go on forever
You're just like a river
You're never runnin’ dry (Oh)
I feel you everywhere
Your face is all in my hair (Hair)
Covered up in your sweat
It turns me on that you care, baby
Your love, it flows just like a river
You're just like a river (That's what you are)
You're just like a river (That's what you are)
You're just like a river (That's what you are)
You're just like a river
You're just like a river (Heart beats so loud that it's drownin' me out)
You're just like a river (Livin' in an April shower)
You go on forever (You're pourin' down, baby, drown me out)
You're just like a river
Pierwszym singlem Miley Cyrus promującym nową płytę jest "Flowers", który stał się międzynarodowym przebojem. Fani dostrzegli w nim ukryty przekaz do byłego męża artystki, czyli Liama Hemswortha.
Oba single promują płytę "Endless Summer Vacation", którą Cyrus opisała jako "list miłosny do Los Angeles, który pokazuje pewność siebie, jaką zyskała po tym, jak skupiła się na swoim samopoczuciu psychicznym i fizycznym".