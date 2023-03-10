Miley Cyrus wydała nową piosenkę "River". Tym razem nie śpiewa o byłym mężu

10 marca zadebiutował ósmy studyjny album Miley Cyrus "Endless Summer Vacation". Artystka jednocześnie zaprezentowała teledysk do swojego nowego singla "River".

Miley Cyrus wydała nowy kawałek "River". Fot. kadr z teledysku do piosenki "River"

10 marca ukazał się ósmy studyjny album Miley Cyrus "Endless Summer Vacation"

Artystka pokazała również kolejny teledysk promujący jej płytę, czyli "River"

Poprzedni kawałek Miley, czyli "Flowers" był wymierzony w jej byłego męża

"River" – nowy kawałek Miley Cyrus

O inspiracjach stojących za piosenką "River", artystka opowiedziała w dokumencie "Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)", który jest dostępny na platformie Disney+.

– To był czas w moim życiu, w którym przechodziłam wiele emocjonalnie i osobiście –wyznała wokalistka. – Wszystkie moje piosenki ewoluują. Mogą zacząć się od tego, co było dla mnie problematyczne, po prostu wydawało mi się, że to kwietniowy deszcz, który nigdy nie przestanie padać, a potem zaczął padać deszcz miłości – opowiadała.

– "River" to piosenka na ten moment, gdy po prostu potrzebujemy potańczenia na parkiecie – stwierdziła Cyrus. – Mówię tak, bo nie chcą, żebym mówiła o fakcie, że jest ona o [cenzura]. Jest cholernie sprośna – powiedziała na koniec artystka.

Tekst "River" prezentuje się następująco:

I got a new dress just to meet you downtown

Can you walk me through the park just to show it off?

I can pull my hair back in that tight way that you like

If you wrap me in your arms and never stop

Heart beats so loud that it's drownin’ me out

Livin' in an April shower

You're pourin’ down, baby, drown me out (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

You're just like a river (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

You're just like a river (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

You go on forever

You're just like a river

Blowing bubbles in the bath, I can't stop from thinking lately

You could be the one, have the honor of my babies

Hope they have your eyes and that crooked smile

Was a desert 'fore I met you, I was in a drought

Heart beats so loud that it's drownin' me out

Livin’ in an April shower

You’re pourin' down, baby, drown me out (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

You’re just like a river (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

You're just like a river (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

You go on forever

You're just like a river

You're never runnin’ dry (Oh)

I feel you everywhere

Your face is all in my hair (Hair)

Covered up in your sweat

It turns me on that you care, baby

Your love, it flows just like a river

You're just like a river (That's what you are)

You're just like a river (That's what you are)

You're just like a river (That's what you are)

You're just like a river

You're just like a river (Heart beats so loud that it's drownin' me out)

You're just like a river (Livin' in an April shower)

You go on forever (You're pourin' down, baby, drown me out)

You're just like a river

"Flowers" światowym hitem

Pierwszym singlem Miley Cyrus promującym nową płytę jest "Flowers", który stał się międzynarodowym przebojem. Fani dostrzegli w nim ukryty przekaz do byłego męża artystki, czyli Liama Hemswortha.

Oba single promują płytę "Endless Summer Vacation", którą Cyrus opisała jako "list miłosny do Los Angeles, który pokazuje pewność siebie, jaką zyskała po tym, jak skupiła się na swoim samopoczuciu psychicznym i fizycznym".