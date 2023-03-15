Nowa płyta Lany Del Rey już za rogiem. Artystka pokazała kolejny kawałek

Nowa płyta Lany Del Rey naprawdę jest już za rogiem – krążek "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" zostanie zaprezentowany światu za nieco ponad tydzień. Artystka właśnie pokazała kolejny kawałek z krążka, czyli "The Grants".

Lana Del Rey wydała nową piosenkę "The Grants". Fot. Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News

Lana Del Rey szykuje się do wydania płyty "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd".

Artystka właśnie pokazała trzeci utwór z płyty, czyli "The Grants".

Wcześniej w sieci pojawił się tytułowy kawałek "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" oraz "A&W".

"The Grants" – najnowszy kawałek Lany Del Rey

We wtorek 14 marca w sieci zadebiutował trzeci kawałek Lany Del Rey z jej ósmego albumu studyjnego "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd", którego premiera zapowiedziana jest na 24 marca.

"The Grants" to niemal pięciominutowy utwór, w którym wokalnie Lanę wspomagają trzy inne wokalistki: Melodye Perry, Pattie Howard oraz Shikena Jones, które wspierają artystkę przede wszystkim śpiewem w stylu gospel.

Tekst najnowszej piosenki z płyty "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd"

Tekst piosenki powstał we współpracy z Mike'iem Hermosą. W utworze znajduje się nawiązanie do kawałka Johna Denvera "Rocky Mountain High" z 1972 roku oraz liczne cytaty z twórczości artystki, m.in. do takich piosenek, jak "Doin’ Time", "Get Free" oraz "Yosemite".

Tak prezentuje się pełny tekst utworu "The Grants":

One, two, ready

I'm gonna take mind with you with me

Ah, "Mine," say it again

"Mine of you with me," thank you

One more time

One, two, ready

I'm gonna take mine of you with me

I'm gonna take mine of you with me

I'm gonna take mine of you with me

Like "Rocky Mountain High"

The way John Denver sings

So you say there's a chance for us

Should I do a dance for once?

You're a family man, but

But

Do you think about Heaven? Oh-oh

Do you think about me?

My pastor told me

"When you leave, all you take

Uh-huh, is your memory"

And I'm gonna take mine of you with me

I'm gonna take mine of you with me

So many mountains too high to climb

So many rivers so long, but I'm

Doin' the hard stuff, I'm doin' my time

I'm doin' it for us, for our family line

Do you think about Heaven? Oh-oh

Do you think about me?

My pastor told me (I'll do it, I'll do it)

"When you leave, all you take (I did it, I did it)

Uh-huh, is your memories"

And I wanna take mine of you with me

I'm gonna take mine of you with me

Yeah, I'm gonna take mine of you with me

Like "Rocky Mountain High"

The way John Denver sings

My sister's first-born child

I'm gonna take that too with me

My grandmother's last smile

I'm gonna take that too with me

It's a beautiful life

Remember that too for me

Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah, ah, ah

Ah, ah

Przypomnijmy, że wcześniej artystka zaprezentowała już dwa utwory "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" oraz "A&W". Ten drugi został uznany przez wiele portali muzycznych za jej najbardziej eksperymentalną piosenkę.