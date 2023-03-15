Nowa płyta Lany Del Rey już za rogiem. Artystka pokazała kolejny kawałek

We wtorek 14 marca w sieci zadebiutował trzeci kawałek Lany Del Rey z jej ósmego albumu studyjnego "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd", którego premiera zapowiedziana jest na 24 marca.
"The Grants" to niemal pięciominutowy utwór, w którym wokalnie Lanę wspomagają trzy inne wokalistki: Melodye Perry, Pattie Howard oraz Shikena Jones, które wspierają artystkę przede wszystkim śpiewem w stylu gospel.
Tekst piosenki powstał we współpracy z Mike'iem Hermosą. W utworze znajduje się nawiązanie do kawałka Johna Denvera "Rocky Mountain High" z 1972 roku oraz liczne cytaty z twórczości artystki, m.in. do takich piosenek, jak "Doin’ Time", "Get Free" oraz "Yosemite".
Tak prezentuje się pełny tekst utworu "The Grants":
One, two, ready
I'm gonna take mind with you with me
Ah, "Mine," say it again
"Mine of you with me," thank you
One more time
One, two, ready
I'm gonna take mine of you with me
I'm gonna take mine of you with me
I'm gonna take mine of you with me
Like "Rocky Mountain High"
The way John Denver sings
So you say there's a chance for us
Should I do a dance for once?
You're a family man, but
But
Do you think about Heaven? Oh-oh
Do you think about me?
My pastor told me
"When you leave, all you take
Uh-huh, is your memory"
And I'm gonna take mine of you with me
I'm gonna take mine of you with me
So many mountains too high to climb
So many rivers so long, but I'm
Doin' the hard stuff, I'm doin' my time
I'm doin' it for us, for our family line
Do you think about Heaven? Oh-oh
Do you think about me?
My pastor told me (I'll do it, I'll do it)
"When you leave, all you take (I did it, I did it)
Uh-huh, is your memories"
And I wanna take mine of you with me
I'm gonna take mine of you with me
Yeah, I'm gonna take mine of you with me
Like "Rocky Mountain High"
The way John Denver sings
My sister's first-born child
I'm gonna take that too with me
My grandmother's last smile
I'm gonna take that too with me
It's a beautiful life
Remember that too for me
Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah, ah, ah
Ah, ah
Przypomnijmy, że wcześniej artystka zaprezentowała już dwa utwory "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" oraz "A&W". Ten drugi został uznany przez wiele portali muzycznych za jej najbardziej eksperymentalną piosenkę.